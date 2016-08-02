版本:
BRIEF-Kforce sees q3 earnings per share of $0.41 to $0.43

Aug 2 Kforce Inc

* Kforce reports second quarter revenues of $335.0 million

* Q2 revenue $335 million versus i/b/e/s view $334.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kforce inc says board of directors declared a q3 cash dividend on kforce common stock of $0.12 per share

* Sees q3 revenues of $335 million to $339 million

* Sees q3 earnings per share of $0.41 to $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $351.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

