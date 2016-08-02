版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 04:42 BJT

BRIEF-ARC Document Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

Aug 2 Arc Document Solutions Inc

* Q2 sales $103.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $109.3 million

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.24 to $0.28

* Arc document solutions reports results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $418.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly loss per share $1.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

