BRIEF-Tessera Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60

Aug 2 Tessera Technologies

* Tessera technologies announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.60

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $255 million to $270 million

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Q2 revenue $67 million versus i/b/e/s view $65.2 million

* Q3 total revenue expected to be between $61 million - $63 million, q3 earnings per share between $0.39 - $0.41, q3 non-gaap earnings per share between $0.51 - $0.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

