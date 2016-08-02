版本:
2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Lifelock sees Q3 2016 revenue $167 million to $169 million

Aug 2 Lifelock Inc

* Lifelock announces 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 loss per share $0.08

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $167 million to $169 million

* Q2 revenue $164.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $163.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.07

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.34 to $0.35

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $662 million to $670 million

* Expect to complete previously announced chief financial officer transition effective upon filing of our form 10-q for q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

