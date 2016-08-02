版本:
BRIEF-Amsurg Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

Aug 2 Amsurg Announces Second

* Quarter financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.80

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.28 to $4.35

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.10

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $758.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $769.9 million

* Sees q3 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.10 to $1.13

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.08, revenue view $769.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $4.34, revenue view $3.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $784.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

