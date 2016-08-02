版本:
2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Intersect Q2 loss per share $0.21

Aug 2 Intersect ENT Inc :

* Q2 loss per share $0.21

* Q2 revenue $19.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $18.8 million

* Intersect ENT reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue about $17.8 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $78.3 million, q3 revenue view $18.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects full year revenue at low end of previous guidance range of $78 million-$80 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

