版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 04:53 BJT

BRIEF-Prothena Q2 loss per share $1.18

Aug 2 Prothena Corporation Plc :

* Prothena reports second quarter 2016 financial results; provides research and development update

* Q2 loss per share $1.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐