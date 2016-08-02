版本:
BRIEF-Trupanion qtrly loss per share $0.03

Aug 2 Trupanion Inc

* Q2 revenue $45.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $45.1 million

* Trupanion reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly total enrolled pets was 320,896 at june 30, 2016, up 23% over prior year period.

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

