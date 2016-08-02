版本:
BRIEF-Kornit Digital reports Q2 adj. earnings per share $0.02

Aug 2 Kornit Digital Ltd

* Kornit Digital reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $24 million versus I/B/E/S view $24.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

