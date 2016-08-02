版本:
BRIEF-Rocket Fuel reports Q2 loss per share $0.38

Aug 2 Rocket Fuel Inc

* Rocket Fuel reports financial results for second quarter 2016

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.38

* Q2 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.15

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA between $4 million and $7 million

* Qtrly GAAP revenue $117.0 million, 3 pct below last year's Q2 total of $120.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $111.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.21, revenue view $112.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $63 million to $66 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

