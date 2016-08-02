版本:
BRIEF-GCI reports second quarter 2016 financial results

Aug 2 General Communication Inc

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $930 million to $980 million

* Gci reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $234 million

* Says adjusted ebitda in q2 was $79 million, down $9 million or ten percent when compared with q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

