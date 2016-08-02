BRIEF-Calliduscloud Q2 loss per share $0.10

Aug 2 Callidus Software Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.10

* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07 to $0.09

* Calliduscloud announces second quarter saas revenue increases 33% to $36.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $49.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $50.3 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $208.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $53.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For q3 of 2016, company expects total revenue to be between $51.5 million and $52.5 million.

* For full year of 2016, company has revised revenue guidance to be between $203.0 million to $207.0 million

* For full year of 2016, company has revised revenue guidance to be between $203.0 million to $207.0 million

* Fy gaap operating loss is expected to be between $16.3 million and $17.3 million, with gaap net loss per share between $0.31 and $0.33