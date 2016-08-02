版本:
BRIEF-Plains All American Pipeline qtrly revenue $4,950 mln vs $6,663 mln

Aug 2 Plains All American Pipeline L.P. And Plains Gp Holdings Report Second

* Plains All American Pipeline L.P. and Plains Gp Holdings report second-quarter 2016 results

* Plains all american pipeline lp qtrly diluted net loss per common unit $0.20

* Qtrly revenue $4,950 million versus $6,663 million last year

* Qtrly diluted adjusted net loss per common unit $0.12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

