BRIEF-Weingarten Realty announces pricing of $250 mln public offering of senior unsecured notes

Aug 2 Weingarten Realty Investors

* Weingarten realty investors announces pricing of $250 million public offering of senior unsecured notes

* Pricing of $250 million of 3.250% notes due 2026

* Notes were offered at 99.155% of principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.350%

* Says notes were offered at 99.155% of principal amount with a yield to maturity of 3.350%