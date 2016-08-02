版本:
BRIEF-Associated capital group q2 earnings per share $0.04

Aug 2 Associated Capital Group Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.04

* Associated capital group, inc. Reports second quarter results

* Q2 revenue $5.0 million versus $4.6 million

* Says assets under management (aum) of $1.19 billion at june 30, 2016, versus $1.13 billion at march 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

