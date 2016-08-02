版本:
2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-United Insurance Holdings Q2 EPS $0.45

Aug 2 United Insurance Holdings Corp

* United insurance holdings corp. Reports financial results for its second quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.45

* Qtrly net premiums earned $114.2 million versus $80.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

