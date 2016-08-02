版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Cintas says may buy back up to $500 mln in shares

Aug 2 Cintas Corp

* Cintas Corporation announces stock buyback authorization

* Board approved a share repurchase program under which company may repurchase up to $500 million of Cintas common stock

* Share repurchase program does not have an expiration date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐