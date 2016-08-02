BRIEF-Glu Mobile expects Q3 adjusted net loss between $4.3 mln-$4.8 mln

Aug 2 Glu Mobile Inc
* Q2 loss per share $0.14
* Glu reports second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters
* Total bookings were $50.9 million in q2 of 2016, compared
to $57.5 million in q2 of 2015
* Q3 bookings are expected to be between $50.0 million and
$52.0 million
* Q3 adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately
62.1%
* Q2 revenue of $48.4 million and q2 bookings of $50.9
million
* Total revenue was $48.4 million in q2 of 2016 compared to
$56.2 million in q2 of 2015
* Adjusted eps loss, was $0.03 for q2 of 2016
* Q3 adjusted net loss is expected to be between net loss of
$4.3 million and net loss of $4.8 million
* Fy bookings are expected to be between $195.0 million and
$202.0 million.
* Fy adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately
61.9%
* Fy adjusted net loss is expected to be between a loss of
$19.3 million and $21.8 million
