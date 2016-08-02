BRIEF-Glu Mobile expects Q3 adjusted net loss between $4.3 mln-$4.8 mln

Aug 2 Glu Mobile Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Glu reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total bookings were $50.9 million in q2 of 2016, compared to $57.5 million in q2 of 2015

* Q3 bookings are expected to be between $50.0 million and $52.0 million

* Q3 adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately 62.1%

* Q2 revenue of $48.4 million and q2 bookings of $50.9 million

* Total revenue was $48.4 million in q2 of 2016 compared to $56.2 million in q2 of 2015

* Adjusted eps loss, was $0.03 for q2 of 2016

* Q3 adjusted net loss is expected to be between net loss of $4.3 million and net loss of $4.8 million

* Fy bookings are expected to be between $195.0 million and $202.0 million.

* Fy adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately 61.9%

* Fy bookings are expected to be between $195.0 million and $202.0 million.

* Fy adjusted gross margin is expected to be approximately 61.9%

* Fy adjusted net loss is expected to be between a loss of $19.3 million and $21.8 million