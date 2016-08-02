版本:
BRIEF-CSS Industries reports Q1 loss per share $0.36

Aug 2 CSS Industries Inc

* CSS Industries, Inc. Reports results of operations for the fiscal quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Q1 sales rose 2.5 percent to $45.32 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.36 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

