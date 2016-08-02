版本:
BRIEF-Summer Infant reports second quarter results

Aug 2 Summer Infant Inc

* Summer Infant reports second quarter results

* Q2 sales $50.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $50.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per diluted share (Non-GAAP) $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

