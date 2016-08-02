BRIEF-FTAI reports Q2 2016 results; dividend of $0.33 per common share

Aug 2 Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure
Investors LLC
* FTAI reports second quarter 2016 results, dividend of
$0.33 per common share, closes repauno, announces new storage
contract at Jefferson Terminal
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors LLC
qtrly total revenues $33.2 million versus $33.6 million last
year
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors LLC
qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.15
* Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors LLC
qtrly adjusted net loss per share $0.07
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $36.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
