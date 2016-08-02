版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Beacon Roofing Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

Aug 2 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc

* Beacon roofing supply reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.68

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.77

* Q3 sales $1.15 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.15 billion

* Says "continuing to see margin and operating expense benefit from rsg synergies" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

