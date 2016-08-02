版本:
BRIEF-Gibson Energy qtrly adjusted EBITDA $44 million

Aug 2 Gibson Energy Inc

* Gibsons reports financial results for second quarter 2016 and confirms growth capital spending guidance for 2016 and 2017

* Expects 2016 growth capital spending, excluding acquisitions, to be approximately $225 million

* Gibson energy inc qtrly adjusted ebitda of $44 million in q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

