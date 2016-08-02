版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics, Phillips 66 complete Bakken Pipeline financing

Aug 2 Energy Transfer Partners LP

* Energy Transfer, Sunoco Logistics and Phillips 66 announce successful completion of project financing for Bakken Pipeline Joint Ventures

* Dakota Access Pipeline to deliver over 470,000 barrels/day of crude oil from Bakken/Three Forks production area to midwest markets

* $2.5 billion facility to provide substantially all remaining capital to complete dapl, energy transfer crude oil pipeline projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐