BRIEF-Zendesk posts Q2 loss per share $0.28

Aug 2 Zendesk Inc

* Zendesk announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.28

* Q2 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $74.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.3 million

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $78 million to $80 million

* Sees Q3 GAAP operating loss of $27.4 - 28.4 million

* Sees 2016 non-GAAP operating loss of $21.0 - 23.0 million,

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP operating loss of $5.5 - 6.5 million

* Sees 2016 GAAP operating loss of $108.9 - 110.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $307 million to $311 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

