BRIEF-Omega Healthcare posts Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.87

* Omega announces second quarter 2016 financial results; adjusted FFO of $0.87 and eps of $0.57 per share for the second quarter

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.87

* Q2 revenue view $181.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $228.8 million

* Adjusted FFO guidance for 2016 includes about $773 million of combined new investments and planned capital renovation projects

* Adjusted FFO guidance for 2016 also includes about $400 million of potential new investments which may close in 2016

