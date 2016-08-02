BRIEF-North American Energy qtrly revenue c$24.2 mln versus c$64.4 mln

Aug 2 North American Energy Partners Inc
* North american energy partners inc. Announces results for
the quarter ended june 30, 2016 and announces share purchase
program in canada
* Quarterly revenue c$24.2 million versus c$64.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Intends to commence a normal course issuer bid through
facilities of tsx, to purchase up to 1.1 million shares
* Sites closer to ft mcmurray did not restart until early
july, not expected to be at pre-fire levels until late july to
early august
* Expects its oil sands customers to continue to grow their
production in order to dilute operating costs per barrel
