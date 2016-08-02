版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-North American Energy qtrly revenue c$24.2 mln versus c$64.4 mln

Aug 2 North American Energy Partners Inc

* North american energy partners inc. Announces results for the quarter ended june 30, 2016 and announces share purchase program in canada

* Quarterly revenue c$24.2 million versus c$64.4 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Intends to commence a normal course issuer bid through facilities of tsx, to purchase up to 1.1 million shares

* Sites closer to ft mcmurray did not restart until early july, not expected to be at pre-fire levels until late july to early august

* Expects its oil sands customers to continue to grow their production in order to dilute operating costs per barrel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐