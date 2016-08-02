BRIEF-Eclipse Resources Q2 loss per share $0.33

Aug 2 Eclipse Resources Corp
* Announces second quarter 2016 results and provides
operational update and amended guidance
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.33
* Q2 revenue $47.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $56.8 million
* Production sales volumes for quarter were 212.1 MMcfe per
day
* In 2017, expect to average at least 300 MMcfe per day, or
over 30 pct growth above new, higher 2016 full year production
guidance
* For Q2 of 2016, net production averaged 236.1 MMcfe per
day.
* Increased Q3, Q4 and full year 2016 production guidance to
215-220 MMcfe per day, 240-260 MMcfe per day, 225-230 MMcfe per
day respectively
* Has begun transitioning from voluntarily curtailment
program, which maintained production levels at approximately 200
MMcfe per day
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: