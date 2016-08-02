BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc posts Q2 adj. loss per share $0.26

Aug 2 Pros Holdings Inc
* Pros Holdings, Inc reports second quarter 2016 financial
results
* Raised full year 2016 guidance on subscription revenue,
ARR, ACV, and free cash flow.
* Qtrly loss per share $0.68
* Qtrly non-GAAP loss per share $0.26
* Qtrly revenue $37.0 million versus $41.7 million
* Sees 2016 total revenue $150 to $153 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.32, revenue view $35.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.34 to $0.36
* We do not have any current plans to replace COO position
* Pros Holdings Inc sees Q3 total revenue $35 to $36 million
* Chief operating officer, D. Blair Crump, has left Pros
