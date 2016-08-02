版本:
BRIEF-Carmax elects John Standley to board

Aug 2 Carmax Inc :

* Carmax board elects new director

* Elected John T. Standley to membership on board, bringing total board membership to 12

* Standley is chairman and chief executive officer of Rite Aid Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

