BRIEF-SM Energy reports Q2 loss per share $2.48

* SM Energy reports second quarter of 2016 results
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $2.48
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.68 -- Thomson Reuters
* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.44
* SM Energy Co says during second half of 2016, company
plans to drill approximately 30 net wells and complete
approximately 65 net wells
* SM Energy Co says total capital spend guidance for 2016
was reduced to approximately $670 million from approximately
$705 million
* Q2 revenue view $344.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SM Energy Co says Q2 production of 14.3 mmboe exceeded
plan by approximately 1 mmboe
* SM Energy Co sees 2016 total production 53 mmboe to 57
mmboe
* Qtrly total operating revenues and other income $341.8
million versus $516.2 million
