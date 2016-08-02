BRIEF-Goeasy - revenue for Q2 increased 18.1 pct to $86.1 mln

CANADA STOCKS-Futures lower as oil prices slip
Jan 16 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices slipped, pressured by doubts that large oil producers will reduce production.
Aug 2 Goeasy Ltd
* Reports record performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2016
* Operating income for quarter was $18.1 million, up $7.7 million or 74.2 pct compared to operating income of $10.4 million for Q2 of 2015
* Reconfirmed targets for 2018 including reaching a $500 million loan book and total easyfinancial branch count of between 220 and 240 by end of 2018
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.75
* Revenue for Q2 of 2016 increased to $86.1 million, an increase of 18.1 pct from $73.9 million in Q2 of 2015
* Says company reconfirmed its stated targets for 2016 including growing loan book to $360 - $390 million by end of 2016
* Increased its targeted operating margin for easyfinancial to 36 pct to 38 pct for 2018.
* Increased Its Targeted Operating Margin For Easyfinancial To 34 pct To 36 pct For 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sherritt provides an update on ambatovy joint venture negotiations
BERN, Jan 16 China's economy will remain stable and keep growing steadily while resisting protectionism, President Xi Jinping told Swiss executives on Monday.