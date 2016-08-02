BRIEF-Ritchie Bros announces acquisition of Petrowsky Auctioneers

Aug 2 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc
* Ritchie bros. Announces acquisition of petrowsky
auctioneers
* Purchased assets of petrowsky auctioneers inc. For cash
consideration of us$7 million
* Additional consideration may be provided, contingent upon
certain operating performance targets being achieved over next 3
years
* Petrowsky brand will be maintained as a brand extension
within ritchie bros. Family of brands
* Ritchie bros. Announces acquisition of petrowsky
auctioneers
* Sammy piotrkowski, founder of petrowsky auctioneers, will
continue to lead this business for ritchie bros
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)