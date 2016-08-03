版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Convalo Health International Q1 revenue rose 214 percent to $7.288 mln

Aug 3 Convalo Health International Corp :

* Releases first quarter financials; highlights 214% increase in year-over-year revenue; updates market on growth, pricing and management

* Q1 revenue rose 214 percent to $7.288 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

