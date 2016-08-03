版本:
BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada Q2 net interest income was C$280 million

Aug 3 HSBC Bank Canada

* HSBC Bank Canada second quarter 2016 results

* Net interest income for Q2 of 2016 was $280 million, a decrease of 3.1%, compared with Q2 of 2015

* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

