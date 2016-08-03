版本:
BRIEF-Summit Materials reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

Aug 3 Summit Materials Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $412.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $422.2 million

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.21

* Company expects to generate adjusted EBITDA in range of $360.0 million to $370.0 million for FY 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

