BRIEF-Genesis Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.22

Aug 3 Genesis Energy Lp :

* Genesis Energy, L.P reports second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.22

* Genesis Energy Lp qtrly revenue $445.9 million versus $656.3 million last year

* Genesis Energy Lp qtrly net income attributable to genesis energy, l.p. Of $0.22 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

