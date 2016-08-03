版本:
BRIEF-Finning Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20

Aug 3 Finning International Inc

* Finning reports Q2 2016 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.20

* Q2 earnings per share C$0.03

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $1,310 million versus $1,680 million

* Q2 revenue view C$1.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

