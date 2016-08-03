BRIEF-Sizmek to be acquired by Vector Capital

Aug 3 Sizmek Inc:

* Sizmek to be acquired by vector capital

* Transaction expected to close by Q4 of 2016

* Deal for $3.90 per share in an all-cash tender offer

* There are no financing conditions associated with proposed agreement.

* Upon completion of transaction, Sizmek will become a privately-held company.