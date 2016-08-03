版本:
BRIEF-Caesarstone reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share of $0.73

Aug 3 Caesarstone Ltd

* Q2 revenue $142.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $139.5 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $550 million to $565 million

* Caesarstone reports record quarter results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.73

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterates full-year guidance for revenue and adjusted ebitda

* Chairman of board, yonathan melamed, will act as an interim ceo for period before a new ceo is in office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

