BRIEF-Allete reports second quarter revenue of $314.8 million

Aug 3 Allete Inc

* Allete, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 earnings

* Q2 revenue $314.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

