BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Hollyfrontier Corp
* Hollyfrontier corporation reports quarterly results and announces regular cash dividend
* Quarterly loss per share $2.33
* Also announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share
* Incurred $57.0 million in costs during q2 associated with purchasing renewable identification numbers
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $2.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* . Production levels averaged approximately 443,000 barrels per day ("bpd") and crude oil charges averaged 429,000 bpd for current quarter
* Qtrly sales and other revenues $2.71 billion versus $3.70 billion
* On a per barrel basis, q2 consolidated refinery gross margin was $8.88 per produced barrel, a 49% decrease compared to $17.42
Production levels averaged approximately 443,000 barrels per day ("bpd") and crude oil charges averaged 429,000 bpd for the quarter
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.