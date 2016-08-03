版本:
BRIEF-Sucampo reports Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.02

Aug 3 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.02

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $52 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.97 to $1.07

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $195 million to $205 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $203.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

