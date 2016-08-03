版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Così Inc reports comparable restaurant sales

Aug 3 Cosi Inc

* Reports 2016 period 7 comparable restaurant sales

* Estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales for 2016 period recorded aggregate decrease of 5.3 percent as compared to 2015 P7 period

* Believe will improve traffic trends by end of year despite challenging industry conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐