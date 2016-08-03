版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Air Lease reports placement of 2 Boeing 737-800s with SpiceJet

Aug 3 Air Lease Corp :

* Announces lease placement of two Boeing 737-800s with SpiceJet

* Placement of two Boeing 737-800 ng aircraft on long-term lease to SpiceJet (India), delivering in July and August 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

