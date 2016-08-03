版本:
中国
2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Newmarket Gold appoints Maryse Belanger to board

Aug 3 Newmarket Gold Inc :

* Newmarket Gold appoints Maryse Belanger to board of directors and John Landmark as vice president, exploration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

