2016年 8月 3日

BRIEF-Now Q2 loss per share $0.40

Aug 3 NOW Inc :

* NOW Inc. Announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 loss per share $0.40

* Q2 revenue $501 million versus I/B/E/S view $457 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

