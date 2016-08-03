版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-Store Capital appoints Mary Fedewa and Mark Sklar to board

Aug 3 Store Capital Corp :

* Store Capital appoints Mary Fedewa and Mark N. Sklar to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

