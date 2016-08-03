BRIEF-Enable Midstream qtrly net income per unit $0.08

BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Enable Midstream Partners Lp :
* Enable Midstream reports second quarter 2016 financial results and announces quarterly distributions
* Q2 revenue $529 million versus I/B/E/S view $647.5 million
* Natural gas gathered volumes were 3.10 trillion British thermal units per day for Q2 2016, a decrease of 3 percent
* Natural gas processed volumes were 1.76 TBTU/D for Q2 2016, a decrease of 4 percent
* Gross NGL production was 83.09 MBBL/D for Q2 2016, an increase of 12 percent
* Qtrly net income per unit $0.08
* Reaffirmed partnership's previously provided 2016 outlook
* Crude oil gathered volumes were 25.52 thousand barrels per day (MBBL/D) for Q2 2016, an increase of 16.52 MBBL/D
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.