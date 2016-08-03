版本:
BRIEF-Loxo Oncology Q2 net loss per share $0.77

Aug 3 Loxo Oncology Inc

* Loxo oncology announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.77

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continues to expect cash burn of $48 to $52 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

